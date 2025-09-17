Microsoft plans UK data centre drive

In an announcement timed to coincide with a visit to the UK by US president Donald Trump, US tech company Microsoft has set out plans to build more data centres in the UK as well as the country’s largest supercomputer.

During the four years from 2025 to 2028 Microsoft plans to invest a total of £22bn in its UK operations, half to support its ongoing operations and half in new capital projects.

Microsoft president Brad Smith said: “We’re encouraged by Prime Minister Starmer’s focus on growing the UK economy. Our ability to make an investment of this size is based in no small measure on the work the government is doing to reform planning, grow electricity capacity, and foster a more stable and open regulatory environment. For AI to fully realise its potential, businesses need clarity and predictability in how they can deploy their investments, and people need confidence that these technologies are being developed and deployed responsibly — not just to build trust, but to ensure that those creating and investing in AI have the confidence to continue to do so.”

Prime minister Keir Starmer said: “Microsoft’s landmark investment is a powerful vote of confidence in UK’s leadership in AI and cutting-edge technology. This commitment will not only strengthen our digital infrastructure and support thousands of highly skilled jobs, but also ensure Britain remains at the forefront of global innovation as we deliver on our Plan for Change.

“We are proud to partner with world-leading companies like Microsoft to build a future powered by British ingenuity and ambition.”

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