Miller Homes acquires former Clydesdale Steelworks site

Miller Homes Scotland West regional land director Arthur Mann (left) and regional operations director Andrew McArthur (right) at Hawthorn Green in Bellshill [© Peter Devlin]

The former steelworks is to become the site of the Hawthorn Green residential development, phase one of a wider regeneration initiative that will deliver more than 430 homes.

Hawthorn Green will comprise 97 three-, four- and five-bedroom semi-detached and detached homes. It will be Miller Homes’ third project in North Lanarkshire in recent years, and its second in Bellshill, following on from Green Park Gardens.

Initial site preparation starts this month, with construction scheduled to begin next year. The first home completions are expected in early 2027.

Andrew McArthur, regional operations director at Miller Homes Scotland West, said: “This project has been several years in the making, and we are pleased to be moving forward with the transformation of this brownfield site into our new Hawthorn Green community.

“This development represents a significant step in meeting the increasing need for high-quality homes in North Lanarkshire and reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering thoughtfully designed communities that contribute to the region’s long-term growth.”

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