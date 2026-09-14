Modular Systems picked for Sizewell C

Members of the Modular Systems team during an event to mark the contract win

The Accommodation Campus will form an important part of the wider Sizewell C development, providing high-quality accommodation for the workforce supporting construction of the new nuclear power station on the Suffolk coast.

Modular Systems highlighted Hull's position as a 'centre of excellence' for advanced manufacturing and Modern Methods of Construction, and said that the contract would be an opportunity for the wider region.

As production ramps up, the company will expand its apprenticeship programme in partnership with Hull College, while creating additional skilled employment opportunities across manufacturing, engineering, quality, logistics and technical design.

Chris Marsden, commercial strategy and sales director, sais, “Securing this opportunity is a significant achievement for Modular Systems and a testament to the hard work, commitment and professionalism shown by everyone across our business.

“Beyond the project itself, this investment creates genuine opportunities here in Hull. It enables us to expand our apprenticeship programme in partnership with Hull College, create additional skilled employment opportunities and continue investing in our people, our manufacturing capability and our city.”

“We are grateful to McLaren Construction for the confidence they have shown in Modular Systems. We also look forward to supporting the wider Sizewell C project and developing strong working relationships with McLaren Construction, EDF and the Sizewell C team throughout the delivery of the project.”

Sizewell C has so far invested almost £5bn across the UK, working with more than a thousand UK suppliers.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk