More homes near stations, less 'gold plating'

Old Oak Common, where mixed use construction is planned around the HS2 station, Credit: Jason Hawkes.

The Labour government pointed out that it has reached the quarter way mark in its target of 1.5m homes: in other words, at two years into a five year term, or 40% of its term, it only claims to have achieved 25% of the housing growth promised.

The new policy will, the government says, 'prevent excessive gold-plating where there are clear national standards already in place'.

Angela Rayner, secretary of state for housing, communities, and local government, said, "By unlocking thousands of homes around well-connected transport hubs, we're helping people live closer to work, school and the services they rely on, while backing local businesses and driving growth in our communities.

“That's how we'll tackle the housing crisis and raise living standards for people in every corner of the country.”

The chancellor, John Healey, also reflected on Westminster's long term failure to address the ongoing housing crisis, echoing Thatcher's policies as he set up private home ownership as the answer. "Making it easier for people to buy their own home is about more than a house. It is about security and families feeling they have a place they can truly call their own."

At the latest count, the number of families with children in temporary accommodation had soared to 86,460, and the number of adults to 49,120, a continuing upward trend no government has addressed since at least 2020. The new prime minister, Andy Burnham, has pledged to introduce 'the biggest council housing programme since the post-war period'. The latest announcement does not appear to address this however, leaving the crisis to a private sector that has consistently failed to build affordable inner city homes, leading to a wave of school closures as families struggle to find a place to live.

Transport secretary Heidi Alexander gave a more detailed argument for this planning policy, saying, "The steps announced today act on a key commitment we made to support densification of development around well-connected stations to create vibrant, sustainable and well-connected homes and places.

“The changes being announced today turn long-held ambitions into reality for our communities. Densification, combined with high-quality walking, wheeling, cycling and public transport, will support healthier lifestyles, improve access to jobs and services, and protect important public transport services.”

The policy will aim to reach its goal by reducing the sign off from public bodies needed for councils to issue planning approvals, saying expert input will be focused on the cases where it adds most value. Sport England will continue to advise on significant cases, and the Gardens Trust and Theatres Trust will still be notified of relevant applications so they can play an important role in the planning process.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk