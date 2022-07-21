More plans for Manchester's Angel Square

2 and 3 Angel Square are designed by Cartwright Pickard

The proposed new buildings, 2 and 3 Angel Square, will jointly deliver around 440,000 sq ft of office space.

They have been designed by architect Cartwright Pickard to represent “a new benchmark for sustainability, wellbeing, smart connectivity and flexible use of amenity spaces – net zero carbon in operational, BREEAM outstanding and Nabers five star.

Standing 14 storeys high, 2 Angel Square will have 197,926 sq ft of office space and a further 17,200 sq ft of potential commercial space on the top floor.

3 Angel Square will be 13 storeys, with 241,531 sq ft of office space and 22,690 sq ft of commercial space.

These buildings will complement the landmark 1 Angel Square, completed by Bam in 2013, and 4 Angel Square, now under construction by Bowmer & Kirkland and due to complete in early 2023, in the centre of Manchester’s eight-hectare NOMA development zone.

MEPC development director Dan Hyde said: “This flagship development will raise the bar in the north by delivering grade A office space that is truly environmentally friendly for today and tomorrow, as well as providing enhanced amenities that will optimise the workspace.

“We’re in a time where having sector-leading sustainability credentials matters not just to investors and funders, but to occupiers too. The next generation of employees are more sustainably conscious than ever before, and providing them with the most sustainable and user-friendly working environment with access to green space, can become the important differentiator. At 2 and 3 Angel Square, we’ll be delivering exactly that.”

Architect Peter Cartwright said: “Designed with the future in mind, these striking contemporary buildings will be of the highest standards, with health, wellbeing and sustainability at the core. The open plan ground floor and upper ground floors with a mix of complementary uses and interconnecting spaces will help create an inviting entrance to the building for tenants and the wider community.

“By encouraging footfall along Thread Street and maximising the extent of active frontage around the building we believe the scheme will add incredible vibrancy to the surrounding streets and strengthen links between Angel Meadow to the north and the city to the south.”

The façade of the buildings will be in keeping with the heritage buildings in the NOMA estate, and use glazed, angled terracotta panels, which will reflect different colours as the sunlight (such as Manchester gets) reflects on them at different times of the day.

