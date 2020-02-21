Morgan Sindall breaks ground for Dundee hub

Dundee's Waterfront Place is adjacent to the V&A

Morgan Sindall Construction broke ground on the £6m project this week, having been appointed by Dundee City Council.

The Waterfront Place site is adjacent to the V&A Museum of Design. The development will include a landscaped 7,000-square-foot ‘urban beach’ surrounded by bench seating and a 2,150-square-foot ‘active travel’ hub offering cycle hire and storage. The single-storey travel hub has been designed to match the neighbouring museum.

Dundee City Council hopes that Waterfront Place will prove popular with local residents, in addition to tourists traversing the UK’s main cycle route - NCN Route 1 – which runs the length of the country and passes through the site.

Features include footpaths to encourage all-day usage, soft landscaping including grassed dunes, and hard landscaping mainly of Dutch brick. Plans also include a water feature with pop-up water jets, and an area set aside for a future interactive play park. The council is still finalising designs for this but intends for it to be an area that brings art, technology and play together.

Stuart Parker, managing director of Morgan Sindall Construction in Scotland, said: “Well-designed public spaces which facilitate active leisure pursuits are an important ingredient in effective urban placemaking.

“Dundee City Council is successfully delivering an ambitious £1 billion regeneration of the waterfront. In doing so, it’s rightfully attracting international interest spanning tourists to inward investors, while also ensuring people in the city can access and benefit from the development. Waterfront Place is integral to the success of the overall scheme and we’re very pleased to be delivering it in partnership with the council.”

Mark Flynn, depute convener of Dundee City Council’s city development committee, said: “It is great to see things getting under way on this high-profile space at the heart of the central waterfront.

“By spring next year when work is completed Waterfront Place will offer an interesting and innovative space right by the estuary for people from the city and visitors of all ages to enjoy.

“This £6m investment forms the next part of our phased and managed growth at the waterfront and the months and years ahead will see much more to come.

“Waterfront Place will offer a unique leisure space that will absolutely deliver on the initial pledge to enliven the area, act as a magnet for visitors and create a buzz by the Tay.”

Construction is expected to complete by the end of spring next year.

