Morgan Sindall starts £29m Appleby Grammar project

Ground breaking photo call at Appleby Grammar School

Morgan Sindall has been appointed by the Department for Education (DfE) to build a new school block for Appleby Grammar and renovate its Grade II-listed main building.

The new ‘superblock’ will house classroom space, laboratories, kitchens, offices, technology rooms and a multi-purpose main hall.

As part of the £29m project, the school will also get an artificial sports pitch to add to its existing playing fields. And there will be improvements to the main reception area, parking facilities and pick-up/drop-off areas.

As Appleby-in-Westmorland falls under flood risk from the River Eden, extensive planning has been undertaken to mitigate any potential drainage and ecological impacts caused by construction.

Alex Isted, Morgan Sindall area director for the northeast and Cumbria, said: “Appleby Grammar School is situated on a historic site, with roots reaching back to the 15th century, so it is an immense pleasure to preserve some of its rich history through the Grade II listed main building, which is to undergo sensitive restoration as part of our works. We are also delighted to provide the local area with a new state-of-the-art, futureproof block to serve the school for generations to come.”

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