Morris Leslie’s transport museum plan approved

The planned development on the Tay

Plant hire company Morris Leslie has secured planning permission for a £33.8m development at its West Kinfauns headquarters in Perthshire.

Perth & Kinross Council has given approval to Morris Leslie’s plans to build a hotel, holiday chalets and a transport museum.

Permission has been granted for up to 150 hotel rooms and 52 holiday chalets with views across the River Tay. As well as the transport museum, there are plans for an associated workshop and retail and support services.

The proposed mix of uses is aligned with the emerging national policy direction around establishing 20-minute communities. The museum will tell the story of transport and vehicles over the last century, with a focus on those from Scotland. Featured names will include the Scots David Buick (founder of Buick), William Davidson (co-founder of Harley Davidson), and Preston Watson from Dundee, who it is claimed (but not officially recorded) actually made the first powered flight at Errol some 10 months before the Wright brothers.

Other occasional displays could feature racing drivers Jim Clark, Jackie Stewart and Dario Franchitti or the story of Stagecoach, built up by the brother and sister team of Brian Souter and Ann Gloag.

Morris Leslie, chairman of Morris Leslie Limited, said: “Morris Leslie is committed to delivering a development that brings significant investment to Perthshire, and the West Kinfauns development provides an ideal opportunity to maximise a perfect location, attracting tourists to the area.

“The proposed scheme is of a scale that can support additional development and is ideally placed in terms of transport connections. It is also in a beautiful location with outstanding views.

“This is an incredibly appealing prospect for Perthshire and for Scotland as a whole, drawing tourists to the marvellous attractions in the area and creating much-needed jobs. The delivery of another four-star hotel is particularly exciting.

“A leisure-led development such as this has the potential to support and bolster the leisure-stay market in Perth, acting as a hub for longer stay tourism as well as a base for day trips.”

