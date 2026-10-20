Murphy takes 19 Kubota compact excavators

Phillip Collier, asset manager at Murphy, said “Kubota machines form an important part of our plant and compact excavator fleet, with a significant number deployed across multiple projects to support excavation and general site works.

"The KX085-5 machines are used across a variety of projects for medium-scale excavation, offering a balance between compact footprint and increased digging capability. This model is proving popular due to its versatility and performance, making it well suited to a wide range of site conditions and we are seeing increased demand for machines in this class across our operations.”

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