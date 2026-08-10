National Highways plans rapid bridge demolition

Inspections showed strengthening the bridge would not offer a long term solution

The bridge was closed in July due to concerns about the damage. A detailed assessment showed that it was at risk of deterioration and strengthening would not provide a long term solution. Instead, the bridge will be demolished–and initially replaced with a temporary structure—during planned closures between J6 and J9 over the coming weeks.

National Highways Head of Network Planning and Development, Ian Doust, said: “Many of the motorways and structures we manage were built over half a century ago and now need renewing or replacing to ensure they remain fit for purpose

“Safety has to be our priority which is why we closed the bridge when we saw such a rapid change in the condition of the structure.

“Investigations showed that the most effective and efficient solution is to demolish the bridge and re-build it to modern standards to keep people and goods moving safely and reliably.”

Plans are now being developed for a temporary bridge to be introduced at the junction until a replacement structure can be installed.

The latest national roads investment strategy, RIS3, focuses on the renewal of the network's aging infrastructure.

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