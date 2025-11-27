National Timber Group in administration

Administrators laid off 561 of the 1,150 employees on day one

More than 500 people have lost their jobs with the collapse of a private equity driven effort to consolidate the timber trade.

Michael Magnay, Gemma Quinn and Jonathan Marston of Alvarez & Marsal were appointed as joint administrators of five entities making up National Timber Group on 26th November 2025. This follows the notice of intention to appointment administrators filed by the companies on 14th November. [See Timber consolidator set for break up]

National Timber Group is the UK’s largest independent timber distribution and processing group in the UK. Headquartered in Sheffield, the group was set up by Cairngorm Capital in 2018 to consolidate the timber trade, acquiring Thornbridge, North Yorkshire Timber, Rembrand Timber, Orchard Timber, Hymor Timber, SV Timber, Norclad and Arnold Laver.

It employs 1,150 people across 47 sites in England and Scotland.

The business has been placed into administration following a difficult trading period and resultant liquidity challenges, the administrators said.

There have been 561 immediate redundancies so far and 13 branches have been closed with immediate effect, with other sites continuing to operate. Additionally, some of the production facilities have been mothballed.

The administrators have launched a sale process for the business and assets of National Timber Group.

Joint administrator Michael Magnay said: “National Timber Group is the UK’s leading timber supplier to joiners, house-builders and contractors, operating under a number of widely recognised brands. As joint administrators, we have launched an accelerated sale process, and we encourage any interested parties to contact us as soon as possible. We are encouraged by the level of interest so far and we are hopeful of finding a buyer for all or parts of the group.”

“Regrettably, the company’s liquidity challenges have led to a number of immediate redundancies. We are committed to supporting the affected employees through the redundancy process. We appreciate the support and patience of the highly skilled workforce in difficult circumstances, particularly at this time of year.”

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