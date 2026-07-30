Natural Power picked for five windfarms

The new five-year contract sees Natural Power appointed to provide operations and maintenance services at Ewe Hill 1, Ewe Hill 2, Hagshaw Hill 2 and Wether Hill, while its existing contract at Black Law Windfarm has also been extended.

The award forms part of ScottishPower Renewables’ latest operations and maintenance framework, representing a record investment of £102.9m in the UK’s onshore wind supply chain and reinforcing the important role that local businesses play in supporting the country’s clean energy infrastructure.

Matthew Kelly, director of operations and asset management at Natural Power, said: “We’re delighted to have strengthened our long-standing relationship with ScottishPower Renewables through this latest contract award. It reflects the confidence in our people, our operational expertise and our ability to safely deliver high-quality services across its onshore wind portfolio.

“As a business headquartered in south-west Scotland, we’re particularly proud that this investment supports skilled jobs within local communities while helping maintain the reliable operation of renewable energy assets that are making an important contribution to Scotland’s clean energy ambitions.

“We’ve invested in expanding our teams in both Dumfries and Lanark to support the contract, creating new opportunities for skilled engineers and strengthening our operational capability for the future. We look forward to continuing to work closely with ScottishPower Renewables and continuing to support the production of reliable, clean energy.”

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