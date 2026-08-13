New CEO for STA

Iain McIlwee

McIlwee joins the STA from the Finishes and Interiors Sector (FIS), where he has served as Chief Executive since 2018, where he delivered sustained membership growth, established an e-learning academy, and strengthened its research and policy capabilities.

Alongside his work at FIS, he has been an active contributor to the Industry Competence Steering Group, treasurer of the Conflict Avoidance Coalition and serves as a non-executive director of SKA Rating, the sustainability assessment and certification scheme for fit-out projects. He previously spent seven years as Chief Executive of the British Woodworking Federation (BWF).

Brian Skilton, chair of the STA Board, said: "Iain brings a wealth of leadership experience from across the construction and manufacturing sectors, combined with a deep understanding of the timber industry. He has a strong track record of building member-focused organisations, influencing policy and delivering change. The board is delighted to welcome him to the STA and looks forward to working with him as the association enters its next phase of development."

Outgoing CEO Andrew Orriss said, "I am delighted to welcome Iain as our new CEO at what is an exciting time for the structural timber sector. It has been an honour to lead the STA, and I wish Iain, the team and all our members every success for the future."

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