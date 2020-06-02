New chief for Civil Engineering Surveyors

Ann Allen

Ann Allen joins CICES from the University of Glasgow where she has worked for eight years as executive director of estates and commercial Services.

She succeeds Bill Pryke, who is retiring after over 11 years of leading the institution.

Ann Allen also holds a number of non-executive roles, including chair of Architecture Design Scotland, chair of the Scottish board of Women in Property, and board member of Construction Scotland and the National Museum of Scotland. She received an MBE in 2019 for services to higher education.

“I am delighted and proud to be appointed as CEO of CICES,” she said. “Supporting the organisation to develop the long term strategy is exciting, however I also want to ensure that we continue the great work of the outgoing CEO Bill Pryke and ensure that we continue to reflect the needs of our members and support them through this challenging time for our industry.”

CICES president Chris Preston said: “I am delighted we have secured someone of Ann’s calibre as our new CEO. She has a wealth of knowledge and experience in strong governance, communications, and engagement with communities, stakeholders and government. Ann will be developing our strategy, particularly with regards to membership services, digital transformation and external presence to further establish the institution as the natural home for those working in civil engineering surveying. CICES is a highly regarded institution and Ann will continue our work promoting the profession, engaging across sectors and demonstrating the value our members contribute to society.”

Ann Allen will join CICES on 1st August 2020, at which time she will also become managing director of the institution’s wholly-owned commercial publishing and training arm, Surco Ltd.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk