Change of leadership for Keepmoat Homes

Tim Beale

Tim Beale joined Keepmoat Homes from Crest Nicholson in 2017 as a divisional managing director before rising swiftly to chief operating officer and, in February 2018, deputy chief executive.

James Thomson has stepped down as chief executive after seven years in the role with the business but remains on the board as a non-executive director.

Keepmoat Homes has also now recruited Tom Dwyer from Crest Nicholson to be group production director with a seat on the executive board, overseeing all aspects of the production process.

Tim Beale said: “I’m pleased to be taking over the role of chief executive officer at Keepmoat Homes and thank James and the board members for this opportunity. Over the last 12 months I’ve worked closely with James and the wider management team to ensure we are consistently delivering quality new homes in the places where people need them.

“Over the next year we are focusing on our operations and plan to deliver over 4,000 new homes utilising both traditional and modular construction to help meet the country’s housing needs. We will also start on site on a number of transformational projects such as Sighthill in Glasgow, Ebbsfleet in Kent and the Waterside in Leicester. These developments are long term commitments to the regeneration of key UK cities and towns which embrace their heritage but build for their future – building communities and transforming lives.”