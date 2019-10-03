New long-reach 50-tonner for Skene

Skene's new EC480E

The new EC480E has been fitted with a seven-metre boom and a 4.8-metre dipper arm, which is the longest possible combination of digging equipment for this model of excavator. This was specified for maximum flexibility within the quarry, to improve utilisation.

In this configuration, the machine has a forward reach of 13.3 metres, a digging depth of 9.2 metres and a practical dump height of 7.2 metres. This means the EC480E can dress down the remains of the blasted face from a safe distance. Mounted on 700mm track pads the machine has a maximum lifting capacity across carriage of 5.1 tonnes and with its 2.1m³ heavy-duty rock bucket it can feed the mobile jaw crusher.

The new EC480E is replaces an older, 36-tonne EC360 excavator.

Skene Group Construction Services, based in Glenrothes, Fife, has outsourced the servicing to the Volvo dealer, SMT GB, as it did with the three shovels that it bought earlier in the year.

“Outsourcing the complete maintenance and repair regime to SMT GB makes perfect sense in our opinion,” said group managing director Darren Forrester. “Having them looking after the equipment with their own trained engineers, using genuine parts with the proper disposal of all used oils and materials, gives us both peace of mind and a tight control on each machine’s life time cost.”

