New MD for Reynaers UK

Jim Smith, new MD at Reynaers Aluminium UK

Smith has more than 30 years’ experience in the building products industry. He will lead the company’s growth, strengthen its commercial capability and further expand Reynaers’ presence within the architecture and specification markets.

He said, “The emphasis Reynaers places on its people and customers was a real draw for me. I am looking forward to working alongside our talented team and valued customers and partners. Collaboration has always been central to my approach, and Reynaers has an exceptional network of commercial, trade and fabrication partners that will help drive our continued success.”

Sustainability will remain a core priority under Smith's leadership. Reynaers’ strategy is guided by its Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) goals, including reducing its carbon footprint by 50% by 2030.

The company takes a holistic approach to sustainable building design, developing aluminium window, door and façade systems that balance energy efficiency, resilience to climate change, durability, affordability, recyclability, circularity, eco-design and compliance with regulation at the design stage of all construction projects.

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