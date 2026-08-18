New operations director for Wates

Prior to his last role with Willmott Dixon, he was MD of its southern construction region.

The appointment forms part of Wates Construction’s strategy to accelerate sustainable growth across public and private sectors, strengthen its national operational leadership and enhance its capability to deliver increasingly complex and high-value projects. As customer demand evolves, Wates continues to invest in the expertise, leadership and operational excellence needed to deliver exceptional outcomes while creating lasting social and economic value.

As UK operations director, Forsdyke will lead Wates Construction’s operational teams across all regions, responsible for operational performance across our UK business, as well as championing the next phase of its business optimisation programme. He will take up the position on 1 September 2026.

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