New owners for East Midlands QS

Richard Julian

RJA (Richard Julian & Associates) provides quantity surveying and project management services across a variety of construction sectors. It employs approximately 50 staff from offices in Nottingham and Leicester.

Gateley has agreed to pay RJA’s three shareholders – Richard Julian, Liza Julian and Steven Collin – an initial £2m in cash between them and £1.9m in Gateley shares. The total proce could rise to £6m if revenue targets are achieved.

Richard Julian and directors Steven Collin, Liza Julian, Hardeep Kooner and Chris Clubb will continue to work as part of the RJA management team post acquisition.

Gateley chief executive Rod Waldie said: "I am delighted to welcome the team from RJA, who are already well known by our colleagues in Gateley Smithers Purslow. There are common threads between the two teams and across our Property Platform, bringing opportunities to increase market share, as well as target new markets and workstreams. They have considerable expertise in the construction market and specifically in resilient sectors such as affordable housing and insurance services.

"RJA has a strong track record of growth, excellent relationships with clients, a dedicated and positive culture and an ambitious management team, qualities which closely match Gateley's business and culture."

