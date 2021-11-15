New southern MD for HE Simm

Marcus Wallis

Marcus Wallis joins HE Simm from London-based Phoenixme and takes over from John Lennie, who moves into a new role at the family-owned business as group executive director.

Marcus Wallis began his career with an electrical apprenticeship with Drake & Skull and subsequently moved up to director level roles with several companies, including Skanska and Mace, before moving to Phoenixme in 2018 as operations director.

At HE Simm he will lead and run the company’s engineering division in the south. As part of the group executive leadership team, he reports directly to chief executive Gareth Simm.

“Marcus has an exceptional capability,” said Gareth Simm. “He has years of operational experience and leadership and is well known and, well liked, across the industry. We look forward to him demonstrating his skills and experience and to watching our southern business flourish under his watch. Part of that will be to grow our London business to become a leader in the southern regions of the country, not just in the capital.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk