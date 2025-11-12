NHBC registrations rise for third consecutive quarter

Latest figures from National House Building Council (NHBC), the UK’s largest provider of new home warranties and insurance, show 30,643 new homes were registered to be built in Q3 2025, up 8% on Q3 2024 (28,304).

The quarter also saw a third consecutive uplift in new home registrations, 1% more than Q2 2025 (30,315) and 5% more than Q1 2025 (29,083).

Daniel Pearce, corporate strategy director at NHBC, said: “Our latest figures show modest growth in home building, with a steady increase in registrations since the start of the year. While planning reforms and government investment have been welcomed, new home registration growth remains subdued as changes take time to bed in.

“Persistent affordability constraints mean home ownership remains out of reach for many. Both prospective buyers and builders will be watching the upcoming Budget closely for measures that could make homes more affordable and stimulate activity in the private sale market.”

There were 20,996 private sector registrations in Q3 2025, up 9% on Q3 2024 (19,238).

he rental and affordable sector saw a 6% uplift in the same period, with 9,647 new homes registered in Q3 2025 versus 9,066 in Q3 2024.

Across the UK, seven out of 12 regions saw a rise in registrations in Q3 2025 compared to Q3 2024, with the highest increases in the Eastern region (+46%), Northwest & Merseyside (+34%) and West Midlands (+30%). Northern Ireland saw the biggest decline (-39%), with Yorkshire & Humberside (-23%), Wales (-18%) and London (-6%) also seeing registrations fall year-on-year.

Registrations were up for all house types with the exception of bungalows.

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