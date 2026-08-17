NiftyLift adds hydrogen option, retrofit

The HR21E is a 20.8m electric access platform. Its new hydrogen electric variant is the HR21 H2E, which uses fuel cells to charge the batteries on board. The approach, which doesn't impact the base machine, allows for retrofits to existing units of the platform, along with the HR15E and HR17E.

A diesel electric option is now available on the HR22SE, designated as the HR22SDE, using a smaller, quieter and more efficient engine than on diesel only or hybrid machines, as the engine needs only to be powerful enough to charge the existing batteries. This is the largest machine yet to receive this power option.

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