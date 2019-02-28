North Ayrshire accelerates school investment

Ardrossan Academy will be replaced

Changes to the capital budget mean that the proposals for the new community campus will be brought forward to 2021/22. Construction of a new primary school in Irvine is also set to start early.

The council has allocated £31.5m to replace Ardrossan Academy and is also keen to access Scottish Government funding that will allow it to bring forward the development.

The proposal would see the development of a multi-purpose community facility in Ardrossan. Plans are still at an early stage and are currently out for pre-consultation, which will further inform proposals.

The council hopes that the proposed campus will see education, work-related training, further and higher education and employers all operating side by side, giving pupils clear pathways into employment. The project will also play a central part in the regeneration of Ardrossan and the Ayrshire Growth Deal ambitions.

Multi-million-pound proposals for a new primary school at Montgomerie Park in Irvine have been accelerated by two years, with a potential starting date for construction in 2020/21. Approximately £14.3m will be set aside to build the new school and the infrastructure required to support and encourage the ongoing housebuilding programme in the area.

Council leader Joe Cullinane said: "Education is key for us and we need to provide the kind of facilities which will give our young people the chance to reach their potential.

“The new school at Montgomerie Park will help reduce pressures on the school rolls in an area which continues to grow, while our ambitions for an innovative and ground-breaking community campus at Ardrossan can set new standards in education - by investing in our school estate, we are making an investment in the future."