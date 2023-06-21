OCU acquires electrical contractor

Left to right are OCU mergers & acquisitions director Mathew Edwards, Integrum managing director Alex Geary and OCU Energy Services managing director Vince Bowler

Stockport-based Integrum Power Engineering is an electrical engineering contractor that specialises in high holtage (HV) power transmission and distribution engineering. Its services include traction power distribution for the railways.

It will sit within the OCU Energy Services division .

OCU, formerly O’Connor Utilities, was acquired by private equity firm Triton Partners, which has provided money to expand by acquisitions.

OCU Group chief executive Michael Hughes said: “Acquiring Integrum is a great move for OCU Group, especially as the UK increases its infrastructure spend in the renewable space. As we build our portfolio within this space, we’re supporting the UK’s goal of hitting net zero by 2050 and in turn, providing a greener solution for our clients.”

Integrum managing director Alex Geary, who set up the business with Ben Anderson and Philip Price in 2017, said: “We’ve worked closely with OCU throughout this process, and we’re delighted to be joining forces with a business that mirrors our own values and proposition. It’s an exciting time as we support the UK’s energy transition and I can’t wait to see what opportunities we have on the horizon together that will not only appeal to a wider client base, but also help our wider environmental goals.”

Vince Bowler, managing director of OCU Energy Services, said: “This latest acquisition of Integrum brings a wealth of expertise to OCU that will help boost our energy services proposition. From feasibility studies and design through to commissioning and reactive maintenance, we look forward to now being able to offer our clients an end-to-end solution for high voltage power transmission and distribution projects.”

