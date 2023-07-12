OCU acquires Hornbill

Neath-based Hornbill is accredited by the National Electricity Registration Scheme and acts as an independent connection provider (ICP). It specialises in designing and building electrical infrastructure for high-voltage (HV) and low-voltage (LV) renewable energy projects.

Hornbill has 120 staff and in 2022 made a pre-tax profit of £2.4m on turnover of £16.4m

OCU, formerly O’Connor Utilities, has been on the acquisition trail since being taken over by private equity firm Triton Partners last year.

Hornbill will form part of OCU’s Energy Services division and trade as OCU Hornbill, with Hornbill's operations director Gavin Murray promoted to managing director to run it. Hornbill founder Russell Scapelhorn and SME Investment Partners, which backed a 2021 management buyout of the business, have exited the company.

OCU chief executive Michael Hughes said: “The acquisition of Hornbill was an obvious choice for OCU Group, offering the business access to a highly skilled workforce and reinforcing our reputation as an engineering-led organisation.

“Acquiring Hornbill not only strengthens our presence across South Wales and the southwest but also opens doors within this region, aligning with our long-term growth strategy.”

Hornbill managing director Gavin Murray said: “Throughout the acquisition process with OCU, we have experienced seamless interaction and integration planning, and we firmly believe that the synergy between our two businesses will be vital in helping us capitalise on new opportunities in the renewables space, as well as branching out into new markets.”

Hornbill is the eighth acquisition in 18 months for OCU and the fourth in its Energy Services division, following the recent acquisitions of Andrews Associates, a power systems design and engineering service, Modus, a specialist in building complex power networks and substations, and Integrum, a specialist in HV power transmission and distribution engineering.

Hornbill was advised by Grant Thornton. Hornbill founder Russell Scaplehorn said: “We are delighted with the outcome of the transaction process and believe that OCU will be an excellent partner for the business going forward. We could not be happier with the approach taken by the Grant Thornton team and they have been instrumental in delivering what is an excellent outcome for all parties”.

