Performance Panels to sell Broadview Formica

John Eyre, commercial director at Performance Panels

The new distribution agreement for the Formica Compact Collection is See Limited's second with Broadview, whose Trespa brand it also distributes in the UK.

The Formica Compact Collection is designed for education, healthcare, and commercial environments due to its durability and easy maintenance.

John Eyre, commercial director at Performance Panels, said: “This expansion marks an important step in our partnership with Broadview Materials.

“Becoming a UK distributor of the Formica Compact Collection allows us to support a wider range of commercial projects, while continuing to deliver the performance, reliability, and service our customers expect.

“By combining this with our existing partnership with Trespa, we’re able to give architects, contractors, and fabricators greater flexibility, while maintaining the reliability, availability, and support they expect from us.”

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