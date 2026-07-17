Perkins&Will to transform Oxford shops into labs

The planned campus, and Minchery Farmhouse

Designed for Pioneer Group and Firoka Group, the project will replace underused retail space with 500,000 sq ft of laboratory and office space, helping meet growing demand for research facilities in one of the world's leading life sciences clusters.

The masterplan aims to transform an ageing retail park as a destination where research, leisure, heritage, and public life reinforce one another. Existing attractions, including the cinema, bowling alley, cafés, and restaurants, will remain alongside new laboratories and offices, while the restoration of the Grade II* listed Minchery Farmhouse and new public spaces ensure the site continues to serve the wider community. The project is expected to create thousands of jobs while supporting education partnerships, vocational training, and long-term economic growth.

“This approval marks a significant step in transforming an underused retail destination into a place that reflects Oxford's future,” says Daniel Parker, Perkins&Will London’s science and technology practice leader. “By combining world-class research space with heritage restoration, vibrant public realm and a strong leisure offer, the masterplan creates a destination where scientific discovery and everyday life sit side by side. The result is a mixed-use destination that supports innovation while remaining open, welcoming and connected to the local community.”

A defining feature of the plan is the restoration and adaptive reuse of the Grade II* listed Minchery Farmhouse, which dates to the 12th century, has stood vacant for more than a decade, and has been on Historic England's Heritage at Risk Register since 2011. The building will reopen as a pub and social venue overlooking a new Priory garden, preserving an important piece of Oxford's history while creating a new gathering place at the heart of the site.

The masterplan also includes 43,100 sq ft of leisure, retail, and community space. A central public square, 3.2 acres of landscaped public realm, and 231 new trees will create space for markets, performances, outdoor dining, and everyday activity while improving walking and cycling connections throughout the area.

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