Persimmon and Miller set to buy West Dunbartonshire sites

Persimmon Homes plans to buy the site of the former Our Lady & St Patrick’s High School on Hawthorn Road in Dumbarton for £3.2m and Miller Homes' bid of £6m has been accepted for the purchase of the former Council Offices on Garshake Road, Dumbarton.

In addition, various buyers are lined up to buy other properties with a combined value of almost £500,000.

The former high school site attracted offers from 13 bidders when it was marketed earlier this year, with Persimmon Homes successfully offering £3.2m. It plans to transform the site into a new housing development consisting of 71 two- and three-bedroom terrace, semi and detached homes.

Garshake Road, which was home to hundreds of council employees before they were relocated to new offices in June last year, received four offers when it went on the market in September. Property developer Miller Homes offered £6m and its bid was accepted. The company is proposing a scheme of 86 private dwellings - a mix of 3- and 4-bedroom family homes - covering 6.32 acres.

Both bids are subject to detailed site investigations.

Jim McAloon, the council’s strategic lead for regeneration, said: “We have worked hard to market these varied sites and are pleased that developers see so much potential in buying in West Dumbartonshire. Each of these sites will be put to good use in our community, be that by the addition of new homes or through use for community activities. We will now move to finalise these sales.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk