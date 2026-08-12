Persimmon wins OK for 328 Dorset homes

The approved scheme will deliver a new residential development on an allocated site in Chickerell, including 115 affordable homes for social rent and shared ownership.

The development also delivers major infrastructure including land for a new primary school and as well as a new road to improve traffic flow and ease congestion in Chickerell. Both the school and road have been longstanding infrastructure priorities for Dorset Council.

David Buczynskyj, senior planning manager at Persimmon South Coast said, “We’re thrilled that Dorset Council has approved our plans for 328 much needed new homes in Chickerell.

“The development will be zero-carbon ready and utilise a variety of new technologies including air source heat pumps, solar panels, and electric vehicle charging points.

“This is a high-quality development that not only delivers much needed new homes, but importantly, also builds critical local infrastructure with the new Central Avenue and land for a new school.”

Alongside the development, Persimmon will invest more than £2 million in local services, facilities and environmental priorities, including contributions towards local schools, health services, sports pitches, Weymouth Swimming Pool, play facilities at Willowbed Hall, and environmental protections for the Chesil Beach and Fleet Special Area of Conservation (SAC).

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