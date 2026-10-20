Pick Everard delivers Thames Valley Police forensics centre

The purpose-built £34m centre houses the latest digital technologies to speed up analysis of evidence and establish streamlined, efficient procedures for quality outcomes. It features dedicated training facilities, crime scene investigation accommodation and forensic science laboratories, co-locating previously dispersed teams under one roof.

It has been built to a BREEAM Excellent rating, and features floor-to-ceiling glazing to maximise the use of natural daylight. Roof terraces, breakout spaces and landscaping has been designed to support staff wellbeing.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk