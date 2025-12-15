Plans for Manchester island district go in

The Manchester Waters masterplan [Image: Peel Waters and Jon Matthews Architects]

A strip of land between the Bridgewater Canal and Manchester Ship Canal near Manchester city centre is set to be become a mixed-use high-rise development with up to 2,600 homes as well as office, retail, leisure and event space.

Developer Peel Waters’ proposals for Pomona Island would create an island neighbourhood on the long-vacant 25-acre swathe of land.

Peel Waters development director Leigh Thomas said: “Submitting the outline planning application is a significant step forward in delivering our vision for Manchester Waters. This masterplan will open up Pomona Island to the public for the first time in decades, creating a unique ‘island’ neighbourhood with parks and recreation space for future visitors, residents and workers to enjoy, whilst ensuring there is a housing option for all incomes and ages. With support from partners and stakeholders, over 1,000 of these much needed new homes could be completed at Manchester Waters in the next 5 years – which is a really exciting prospect.”

With two tram stops bookending the development and plans to enhance sustainable travel through new promenades and cycleways, Manchester Waters is described by Peel as one of the best-connected sites in Greater Manchester.

The ‘island’ site is located between the Bridgewater Canal and the Manchester Ship Canal and builds on the success of earlier phases that have seen almost 600 homes to buy, and rent delivered in partnership between Peel Waters, X1 Developments and Hestia, and construction of a further 500 homes set to begin in 2026. Through a complex land assembly process, Peel Waters unlocked the opportunity to transform a key gateway into the site at Cornbrook. Working with Glenbrook and Forshaw Group, 280 homes and a Co-op store have been delivered at Cornbrook so far, with another 237 homes, an aparthotel and coffee bar to begin construction soon.

The Manchester Waters masterplan [Image: Peel Waters and Jon Matthews Architects]

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk