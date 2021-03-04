Plans go in for Sheffield West Bar

No1 West Bar Square

The West Bar development involves construction of a 100,000 sq ft office building and 368 build-to-rent residential apartments.

The first phase, costed at £150m, is the office building, No1 West Bar Square, which comprises eight storeys of large floorplate office accommodation with ground floor retail and leisure provision. Architect is 5plus.

The developer is Urbo (West Bar) Ltd, which is a joint venture of Peveril Securities (the development arm of Bowmer & Kirkland) and Urbo Regeneration, which is itself a joint venture of Bolsterstone, Arnold Laver Group and AGD Regeneration. The money comes from Legal & General, which agreed a deal with Urbo in April 2020.

Reserved matters planning applications have now been submitted to Sheffield City Council for the first phase.

Plans are now being drawn up for a second Legal & General-funded 100,000 sq ft office building, alongside a further application for a 450-space multi storey car park to serve West Bar.

Urbo has been working with Sheffield City Council for several years to bring forward this scheme, which sits by the inner ring road between the Kelham Island district and Sheffield’s Cathedral and Castlegate Quarters. West Bar was granted outline planning consent in 2017 and, in 2019, a compulsory purchase order to complete assembly of site was confirmed. The site is now fully assembled and ready for work to commence.

Subject to reserved matters planning consent, Urbo expects to start on site later this year.

The BTR residential element is phase two, also estimated at £150m

