Plantforce swoops on Hawk's Hinkley fleet

The acquisition of Hawk assets at Hinkley Point C takes Plantforce's fleet on the project to around 300 machines

Hawk went into administration last week, citing cashflow problems. Plantforce has worked alongside Hawk at Hinkley Point C for the past four years with 186 of its own items of plant on site. It has now taken on all of Hawks’ 100+site-based machinery, contracts and infrastructure, securing the employment of more than 100 full-time plant operators.

Plantforce chief executive Claire Trott will lead the transition of Hawk’s assets and staff to ensure no disruption at what is Europe’s largest current construction project.

Claire Trott said: “This is a sad outcome for a company which has dominated the plant hire world for many years and a company we have very much respected. Hickley C is a strategically significant project and we are pleased that this deal will minimise impact for suppliers and customers and ensure continued work for 100 employees at the site.”

She added: “It has taken the last four days to secure the contract, works and staff. Plantforce’s fast reaction and ability to adapt has been key in making this deal happen but it could not have been done without the input of Peter Carney and Alastair Lomax from [law firm] TLT and all the team members from administrators EY & venture capital group BGF who have worked tirelessly through the weekend and this week to achieve what is a good outcome for all parties.”

BGF invested £4.7m growth capital into Plantforce to take a stake in the business. It also invested £6.3m into the associated plant sales firm Molson. Plantforce, which has depots in Weston Super Mare, Bridgwater, Exeter and Birmingham, was founded in 1999 as Molson’s hire fleet but was soon hived off as a separate entity with Molson owners Jonathan Wilson and Robin Powell retaining ownership but stepping back from day-to-day control.