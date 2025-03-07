Plumbers slam call for lowering school leaving age

The Scottish Conservatives have proposed lowering the school leaving age from 16 to 14 to allow young people to get a head start on apprenticeships

The Plumbing & Heating Federation said that the idea was “reckless, unworkable and deeply irresponsible”.

While the school leaving age is standard across the UK, the Scottish parliament has powers to go it alone on this issue. Russell Findlay, leader of the Scottish Conservatives, currently the second biggest party in the Scottish parliament, said teenagers should be free to pursue a ‘hybrid’ education to escape a ‘system that isn't working for them’.

Fiona Hodgson, chief executive of the Plumbing & Heating Federation, said: “Allowing children to leave school at 14 and enter apprenticeships is not just unrealistic, it’s irresponsible. Our industry operates under strict safety regulations, and we cannot fathom how a child of that age could legally or safely take on the demands of plumbing and heating work.

“Even at 16, securing accommodation and appropriate support for apprentices is a significant challenge, particularly in rural and island communities where many must travel to the mainland for college.

“Expecting to extend this to 14-year-olds is not just unrealistic, it’s an unmanageable logistical and safeguarding nightmare, creating serious risks for both employers and young people. The insurance and liability issues alone make this a non-starter.”

The Plumbing & Heating Federation is the new name for Scottish & Northern Ireland Plumbing Employers’ Federation (SNIPEF).

It also raised serious concerns about the academic implications of the proposal, questioning whether pupils would have the necessary foundational skills before leaving school.

“Our profession requires a solid grounding in maths, science and literacy; these are non-negotiable for everything from heat loss calculations to system design,” Hodgson continued.

“If pupils leave school at 14, they risk missing out on the critical skills needed to complete qualifications, progress in their careers, or even change direction if they realise a trade isn’t for them.”

Rather than pushing younger children out of school prematurely, the federation called for greater investment in apprenticeships and further education pathways for those of genuine working age.

“Apprenticeships should be an exciting, skilled career choice, not a last resort for children forced out of mainstream education before they’ve even had the chance to explore their talents,” Hodgson added.

“Instead of throwing 14-year-olds into a system riddled with risks, we should be focusing on helping those of real working age access the training and opportunities they need to build successful futures.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk