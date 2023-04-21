Promotions at Sisk

Dave Hill, who joined Sisk five years ago, has been given the newly created role of regional director performance and engineering.

Mike Widdicks has been promoted to regional director new sectors. He has been with Sisk for five years as a contracts manager, framework manager and business development manager.

Robin Metcalf has been promoted to northern regional director responsible for local authority and private clients.

Also in the northern region, Tracy Galligan has been promoted to senior commercial manager.

Widdicks, Metcalf and Galligan will all join the UK Civils regional board.

Dominic Hodges, managing director of Sisk UK Civils, said: “It is exciting times in the Sisk UK Civils business and it is great to be able to promote people from within the business. Our UK Civils team has grown significantly over the past number of years and the business has expanded into new geographies, plus new sectors.”

