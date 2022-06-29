Quinto fleet raises £5m at auction

Quinto's six-year-old Terex AC40/2L went for £150,000

The 22 cranes in the catalogue realised a total of £5.12m at the auction, held by Euro Auctions at its Anson Road site near Norwich Airport.

Top item was a 2014 Grove GMK 6300L, a six-axle 350-tonne all terrain crane, which went for £630,000.

A 2016 Spierings SK597-AT4 truck-mounted tower crane went for £372,000, while a 2005 two-axle Terex AC35L went for just £30,000.

Norwich-based Quinto went into administration last month. Local accountancy firm Price Bailey was appointed administrator and selected Euro Auctions to sell the inventory.

Euro Auctions regional manager David Betts said: “This was another pivotal off-site sale for Euro Auctions. We are delighted that Price Bailey chose to put their faith in us for this sale, based on our experience in disposing of crane assets, in addition to our extensive experience in conducting disposal sales and through our global network of buyers and consignors. Prices were strong, there was a great deal of international interest, and all lots went for good money.”

