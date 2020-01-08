Ramboll buys high-rise design firm

The acquisition of Web Structures is designed to bolster Ramboll’s position in South East Asia, with 120 people joining Ramboll’s 4,500 building designers worldwide.

“We are excited to acquire Web Structures,” said Ramboll Buildings managing director Richard Beard. “It underlines our commitment to Asia and is integral to our international growth strategy. With more colleagues based in Singapore, Ramboll can offer integrated services across the built environment.

Web Structures describes itself as a pioneer of ‘fusion engineering’, intended to fuse design sensitivity with cost efficiency to develop engineering solutions where the traditional separation between architectural design aesthetics and structures is erased.

Grand Hyatt Hotel, Kuala Lumpur

“Web Structures are leaders in digital design and the use of parametric tools which will strengthen Ramboll’s ability to innovate,” said Beard. “Joining forces with Web Structures fits perfectly with Henning Larsen Architects who recently became part of Ramboll. We want to strengthen our dialogue with clients in the early stages of projects, raising the sustainability agenda to the forefront.”

“We see this as a great platform to drive an integrated design philosophy where architecture and engineering are blended to offer new opportunities for value creation for clients across Ramboll’s 4,500 building designers,” said Dr Hossein Rezai, founding director of Web Structures.

Web Structures, which has main offices in Singapore and Malaysia, has delivered projects in Singapore including the Ardmore Residence and the Mediacorp Campus in Singapore, as well as the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and the Four Seasons Resort in the Seychelles.

“Ramboll’s impressive environmental credentials tilted the balance for us,” added Rezai. “At these times of climate crisis and serious threat to biodiversity, Ramboll’s responsible attitude towards the environment is commendable. We are joining forces to work harder together to achieve these goals through design.”

