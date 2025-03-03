Rebrand for Vinci Technology Centre

Technology? Not any more

Vinci Technology Centre has been renamed Initivo Consultancy, although its operations and corporate structure remain unchanged.

The name change was filed on 2nd January 2025 and formally takes effect today, 3rd March.

The stated reason is not that it is being prepared for disposal but that “the Initivo name is a stronger reflection of our work”.

As a wholly owned subsidiary of Vinci Construction Holding Limited, Initivo (as it now is) offers testing, engineering and consultancy services and has a UKAS-accredited testing laboratory.

Initivo Consultancy managing director Emma Kent said: “This is an exciting change for our team at Leighton Buzzard. We are evolving to meet our customer needs and the new name, Initivo, reflects that. Whether it is in nuclear, aerospace, rail, road or built structures, we can build and test anything. What we do is not defined by technology. We collaborate with client teams to provide practical solutions to complex engineering challenges. What’s more, everything we do is underpinned by our consultancy capability: developing creative solutions to deliver the outcomes you need across a range of sectors.”

