Re:Construction Podcast - Episode 131

Refreshed from a month off the airwaves [which is how they think podcasts are delivered], Bishop & Taylor discuss the A47 court challenge. They also expose how UK taxpayers support overseas construction companies instead of British ones. And they share concerns about how landlords use technology to educate their tenants.



12th July 2023: Episode 130: Listen online

