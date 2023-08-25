Re:Construction podcast – Episode 134

After a whinge about companies trying to interfere with their journalistic integrity, Bishop & Taylor get onto the real business of this episode – the 2023 Top 100 ranking of UK construction contractors, as featured in the forthcoming September issue of The Construction Index magazine. They also discuss Sir Robert McAlpine’s version of the Barbie movie.

25th August 2023: Episode 134: Listen online

