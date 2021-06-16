Re:Construction Podcast – Episode 67

Bishop & Taylor discuss B3W (‘Build Back Better World’), the G7’s plan to counter China’s Belt & Road Initiative (BRI). They also talk about the growing prominence (at least in their email inboxes) of Italian contractor Webuild; and they return to the topic of Scottish timber production.

