Wed June 16 2021

  3. Re:Construction Podcast – Episode 67

Re:Construction Podcast – Episode 67

2 hours B3W vs BRI, Webuild and Timber (Again)

Bishop & Taylor discuss B3W (‘Build Back Better World’), the G7’s plan to counter China’s Belt & Road Initiative (BRI). They also talk about the growing prominence (at least in their email inboxes) of Italian contractor Webuild; and they return to the topic of Scottish timber production.

16th June 2021: Episode 67: Listen online  www.theconstructionindex.co.uk/podcast

Re:Construction Podcast: A weekly podcast in which veteran construction industry journalists Bishop and Taylor have a natter about some of the week’s events in the UK construction industry, seeking meaning even where none may exist.

