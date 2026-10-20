RED to complete Ardmore Chancery Lane refurbishment

Appointed as construction managers, RED will work alongside project managers and quantity surveyors Gardiner & Theobald.

The site, built in 1910, will offer 105,000 sq ft of office space. The works are carefully designed to retain the building’s façade and 86% of its existing structure, thereby preserving the building’s heritage while saving 4,800 tonnes of carbon dioxide and reducing construction waste.

The retrofit will minimise new embodied carbon, and will drive carbon efficiency throughout its operational life, saving an estimated 540 tonnes of carbon per annum compared to the existing building. A new glass dome will crown the building, creating a distinctive architectural feature while increasing natural light throughout the upper floors. The scheme is pre-assessed to meet BREEAM Excellent requirements.

Ian Hopkinson, group director at RED Group, commented: “A refurbishment of this size and importance requires vast experience and the ability to quickly onboard for the benefit of the project’s supply chain and eventual occupier. This appointment showcases our capabilities, as a stable, collaborative contractor well-positioned to take on complex schemes and provide important solutions for clients.”

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