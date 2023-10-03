Redrow chief to co-chair Future Homes Standard implementation board

Redrow chief executive Matthew Pratt

The role of the board is, as its name suggests, to identify and monitor issues and actions required to deliver the 2025 Future Homes Standard for new homes.

Over the next three years the board will focus on pushing house-builders to meet climate and environmental goals, including water efficiency improvements and biodiversity net gain.

Matthew Pratt said: “Transitioning to new, low carbon forms of energy is vital for both the industry and our customers. As house-builders, we are in a unique position to deliver high quality, more efficient homes for customers, that also respond to the climate needs of our country. It will continue to be one of Redrow’s highest business priorities, and something we actively invest in through new technologies and partnerships. No individual business can achieve the pace of change required alone, and I’m looking forward to driving forward even greater collaboration to deliver homes that are future fit for our people and our planet.”

Matthew Pratt will co-chair the board with Catherine Adams, director of building systems and net zero at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities. Other board members include representatives from Citizens Advice, Homes England, the Home Builders Federation and the National House Building Council.

Catherine Adams said: “This forum will ensure that the myriad of processes, people and products that go into our housebuilding industry are properly prepared for what is going to be a welcome, but challenging step change in the energy efficiency of our homes.”

