Retention almost as hard as recruitment for roofing contractors

More than half of roofing and cladding contractors found it harder to recruit suitable labour in the third quarter of 2022, according to the latest state of the roofing industry survey from the National Federation of Roofing Contractors.

The results of the survey show that most company have plenty of work but other factors are making it a challenge to do business. 44% of firms reported workload rising in the third quarter compared to the previous quarter, with only 12% reporting a decline. Enquiries were down but contractors were optimistic about the market in the short-term.

Obtaining labour stood out as a major challenge, with 51% of firms reporting greater difficulty finding operatives and staff with the right skills. Only 9% said they had found it easier than in the previous quarter. Roof slaters and tilers proved most difficult to recruit, with 35% of those surveyed saying they were finding it hard to suitable operatives with that skillset (up from 27% in Q2).

23% reported difficulty finding built-up felt roofers, and 20% had the same difficulty with general labourers. One respondent said that if they had enough staff, their firm would be able to double its current output.

Firms were also asked whether they have trouble retaining staff once they have recruited them and 32% said yes they had struggled to keep new starters recently.

The availability of materials continues to be an issue, with a balance of 21% of firms reporting increased difficulty in obtaining the necessary supplies. Concrete roof tiles proved hardest to obtain, with 24% of firms reporting an issue getting what they needed.

National Federation of Roofing Contractors chief executive James Talman said: “On the whole, the third quarter of 2022 presents a mixed picture – cost inflation, project delays and labour challenges are putting pressure on firms, yet firms are still busy, and material availability issues have eased considerably compared to a year ago.

“Government needs to provide contractors with reassurance that they will help businesses to carry the burden of increased energy costs, and invest in training the next generation of the construction workforce so that firms are not continually hampered by a lack of operatives. It also needs to look at removing barriers to cashflow (including retentions), and all firms need to be pushed to deliver on implementing Build UK's minimum retention standards – pledges alone will not keep SMEs afloat.”

Allan Wilén, economic director at Glenigan, which conducted the survey, said: “Whilst the cost and availability of materials remain a constraint on the roofing industry, contractors are also struggling to recruit and retain skilled labour. Despite these supply side restrictions, roofing contractors’ workload continued to grow during the third quarter, although a slight slowing in enquiries points to a cooling in workload over the coming months.”

