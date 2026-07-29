Revenue up at Breedon, but Britain declines

Breedon has campaigned for British cement production

Revenues were up by 5% on a reported basis, and by 3% on a like-for-like basis, after mergers and acquisitions. EBITDA was broadly stable across the group, with a 14% like-for-like rise in the US offset by declines in housebuilding in Great Britain.

The company expects a decline to continue in Britain. While trends varied across products, ready-mixed concrete volumes declined by 8% compared to the same period in 2025. Cement sales were stable, and aggregates and asphalt 'showed signs of market stabilisation'.

In Ireland, revenue growth stood at 12%, supported by major projects in the Republic, some of which had been delayed. In the US, Breedon saw a 20% boost, supported by strong trading, advanced pricing, and contributions from recent acquisitions.

Rob Wood, CEO, said, "We are building an increasingly diversified business in the structurally attractive Irish and US markets, where we see supportive conditions for both volumes and pricing, while still retaining significant upside in GB once volumes recover.

“Across the balance of the year, we expect continued positive momentum in Ireland and the US, with organic growth supported by contributions from the acquisitions completed to date. In GB, although infrastructure activity provides some near-term support and structural demand drivers underpin a more positive medium term outlook, volumes are expected to decline for a fifth consecutive year during 2026."

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