Revenues surge at Structure Tone

Structure Tone worked on the 90,000 sq ft global headquarters of CFC Underwriting at 8 Bishopsgate

The company's secured workload stands at £1.3bn, giving Structure Tone confidence in its future growth prospects. Caroline Williams, CFO, said: “Our business delivered an exceptional financial performance in 2025, driven by operational excellence and powered by our people, who bring deep expertise and strong relationships, and in whom we continue to invest for the future strength of the business.

“Our strong balance sheet and order book provide good visibility for the year ahead and a solid foundation for continued sustainable growth in 2026, while ensuring we remain well positioned to continue investing in the business and strengthening our resilience through economic peaks and troughs.

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