RJ McLeod picked for Thurso pier

The work involves the reconstruction and redevelopment of the existing St Ola Pier and deepening of the inner and outer berths to provide access for larger vessels, particularly for cruise ships up to 250 metres long.

Works include partial demolition of the existing pier and new pier construction with marine piling.

The existing St Ola Pier was constructed in 1972 and has fallen into declining use due to ongoing corrosion of steel piling and lack of load bearing capacity for imposed deck loads. The existing Pier is situated within the centre of the harbour and incorporates a 100m-long berth to the south-west, a linkspan and a further 115m berth.

Partial demolition of the existing pier will be required to allow for the construction of the new pier walls and decking. Pier quay walls will comprise steel tubular piles with interlocking steel sheet piles. The plan is for any concrete broken out as part of the demolition works to be crushed to allow for reuse within the works, as engineering fill.

The renovated pier will be about 280 metres long.

The works are expected to be completed during the summer of 2021.

