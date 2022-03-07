Robertson wins £15m Edinburgh hub

​The new community hub at Macmillan Square is part of Edinburgh City Council’s multi-million pound regeneration programme in the north of the city. The project is being built in partnership with North Edinburgh Arts (NEA).

City councillors agreed the project will now enter the construction phase which will be carried out by Robertson, following its completion of the demolition of Muirhouse Library.

The Hub, which has been designed by Richard Murphy Architects, is designed to be “a place to learn, work, meet people, hone new skills and have fun”. The shared building will accommodate an early year’s centre for 185 children and a new library as well as providing additional space for North Edinburgh Arts.

It will be the flagship building at Macmillan Square which is currently being developed to provide a new square, 154 affordable homes and 13 retail units.

Over £200m of public and private sector investment has been committed to revitalising the area for the wider community and this investment has already delivered Craigroyston High School, Pennywell All Care Centre and over half of the expected 1,000 new homes.

Work to demolish the former Muirhouse Library started in October 2021 and construction of the new hub will start in April this year.

City of Edinburgh Council leader Adam McVey said: “The new building is an important part of the £200 million regeneration of Pennywell and Muirhouse that’s already seen significant investment by the council and its partners, including Scottish government to build new council houses and affordable homes to build a community with strong local facilities in line with our aspirations for 20-minute neighbourhoods. Jointly led by the council and North Edinburgh Arts, this is a great example of community empowerment showing how great value can be added to an area while supporting our landmark priorities as a council to end poverty in Edinburgh by 2030, as well as enhancing wellbeing and equality for our residents.”

Council depute leader Cammy Day said: “The North Edinburgh Regeneration project is a major success story for the area, for the city and for Scotland and it’s so exciting to see this final element hitting a major milestone.”

Chair of NEA Lesley Hinds said: “This new capital project will allow the organisation to flourish, alongside council provision, and bring a first-class facility to Macmillan Square.”

Regional managing director of Robertson Construction – Central East, David Cairns, added: “Having worked closely with City of Edinburgh Council over the last 24 months to assist bringing Macmillan Square forward, we are delighted to be to the contractor of choice to make this innovative vision by the Council a reality. The building will undoubtedly be a fantastic facility for the community when complete and our planned programme of community benefits during the construction phase will bring further benefits to the area socially, economically and environmentally long after the building is completed.”

