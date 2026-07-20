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31 July 2026

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  3. Rodgers to lead Expanded's geotechnical business

Rodgers to lead Expanded's geotechnical business

20 Jul Laing O'Rourke has appointed Clare Rodgers to lead the geotechnical business of its Expanded subsidiary. Rodgers moves to the role from Select, where she was lifting solutions leader.

Clare Rodgers
Clare Rodgers

Rodgers will be the first female business unit leader of any of Laing O'Rourke's specialist trading businesses. She will take on the role in Expanded Geotechnical as former lead Ronan O'Rourke moved to become director of clients and markets for Laing O'Rourke's Europe Hub.

Rodgers is a multiple Women in Construction & Engineering (WICE) award-winner including the most distinguished winner this year and holds an MBA from the University of East London.

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MPU
MPU

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