Rodgers to lead Expanded's geotechnical business

Clare Rodgers

Rodgers will be the first female business unit leader of any of Laing O'Rourke's specialist trading businesses. She will take on the role in Expanded Geotechnical as former lead Ronan O'Rourke moved to become director of clients and markets for Laing O'Rourke's Europe Hub.

Rodgers is a multiple Women in Construction & Engineering (WICE) award-winner including the most distinguished winner this year and holds an MBA from the University of East London.

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