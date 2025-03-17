Royal Warrant for heritage contractor

DBR has been granted a Royal Warrant in recognition of its longstanding provision of historic building conservation services to the Royal Household.
DBR is among the first royal warrant holders announced by King Charles III and Queen Camilla. To qualify, companies must have provided regular, direct, and high-quality services to the Royal Household for at least five years while also meeting sustainability standards.
DBR’s team of craftspeople and project managers have worked on some of the UK’s most significant heritage sites, including Buckingham Palace and the restoration of the Elizabeth Tower (Big Ben).
As a Royal Warrant holder, DBR has the right to display the Royal Arms, symbolising its commitment to the highest standards of historic building conservation.
DBR’s executive director Adrian Attwood said: “Receiving this Royal Warrant is more than an honour; it's a testament to the unwavering dedication, craftsmanship, and expertise of our entire team. We take immense pride in our role in preserving the UK’s built heritage – whether for the Royal Household, the Palace of Westminster, Blenheim Palace or any of the historic buildings we are privileged to work on. This recognition reinforces our commitment to excellence and our mission to protect and restore the nation’s landmark assets for future generations to cherish and enjoy."
Hundreds of companies hold Royal Warrants, from saddlers to vintners, from scaffolders to painters & decorators. JCB, Breedon, Howden, Huws Gray and John Deere are among the more well-known warrant holders from the construction industry.
Here are some others:
- AC Beck & Son (Contracts) Ltd – Painting, Decorating and Building Services
- AJ Charlton & Sons Ltd – Timber Merchants & Manufacturers of Timber Gates
- AC Bacon Engineering Ltd – Manufacturer of Steel–Framed Buildings
- Allen & Foxworthy Ltd – Scaffolding Contractor
- Andy Spooner – Painters and Decorators
- Apex Lift & Escalator Engineers Ltd – Manufacturers & Suppliers of Passenger Lifts
- Brandshill Lighting Services – Supplier and Installer of Lighting Fittings & Allied Components
- C&I Controls – Electrical and Mechanical Design and Installation
- C Brewer & Sons Ltd – Decorators' Merchant
- Calders & Grandidge (Boston) Ltd – Suppliers of Preserved Timber Fencing
- Chas D Allflatt Ltd – Building Contractor
- Chris Sopp Scaffolding Ltd – Scaffolding Contractor
- Clow Group Ltd – Manufacturers of Access Equipment
- Coventry Scaffolding Co (London) Ltd – Scaffold Contractor
- Darenth Valley Building Services – Building Services & Maintenance Engineers
- EV Bullen & Son Ltd – Electrical & Mechanical Engineers and Contractors
- Eastern Foundry Lead Ltd – Lead Roofer
- Eden Glaziers Ltd – Glazing Contractors
- FG Alden Ltd – Building Services Engineers
- Forsyth Floorings Ltd – Flooring Contractor
- Genesis Lifts Ltd – Lift Engineers
- Gilbert Gilkes & Gordon Ltd – Water Turbine Engineers
- Holy Well Glass Ltd – Stained Glass Conservators
- Hooker Roofing – Roofing Services
- Hoval Ltd – Boiler Manufacturers & Engineers
- IDCC Services Ltd – Building Services
- James Cordiner & Son Ltd – Timber and Builders Merchant
- JH & RR Mundy (Roofing Supplies) Ltd – Roofing Contractor
- Jon Joy Plasterwork – Specialist Plasterers, Conservators & Restorers
- KR Hannaford & Company Ltd – Bespoke Joinery and Refurbishment Services
- KPC Building Services Ltd – Building Services
- LW Burrows & Son Ltd – Underground Pipework Specialists
- LG Harris & Co Ltd – Manufacturers of Paint Brushes and Painters Tools
- Linde Material Handling (UK) Ltd – Manufacturers of Material Handling Equipment
- Lowe & Oliver Ltd – Electrical and Mechanical Contractors
- Mackenzie Plant – Road Sweeping Services
- Mick George Ltd – Suppliers of Crushed & Graded Aggregates
- Morgan Fire Protection Ltd – Fire Engineers
- Moss & Co (Hammersmith) Ltd Timber Merchants
- PJ & B Jones Ltd – Grounds Maintenance
- P Bowyer Associates Ltd T/A Dyno–Rod East Anglia – Drainage Specialists
- P Webb Roofing & Building Services Ltd – Roofing Services
- Pattrick & Thompsons Ltd – Timber Merchants
- Penny Engineering Ltd – Lifting Equipment Manufacturers and Engineers
- RA & A Dumbarton – Painter and Decorator
- Richard Irvin FM Ltd – Building Services Contractors
- RT Machinery Ltd – Supply and Service of Ground Care Equipment
- Rupert Harris Conservation Ltd – Conservators of Metalwork and Sculpture
- Selectaglaze Ltd – Manufacturers of Secondary Glazing
- Stoker Stock Fencing – Fencing Contractor
- T&R Williamson – A division of Thomas Howse Ltd – Manufacturer of Coatings and Paints
- Toro UK Ltd – Manufacturer of Hayter Horticultural Machinery
- W Brown Roadworks Ltd – Road Maintenance Contractor
- West and East Anglian Asbestos Removals (Contracts) Ltd – Management and Removal of Asbestos Bearing Materials
- Worcester Bosch Group T/A Bosch Thermotechnology UK Ltd – Boiler Manufacturers
- Worthy Builders (Reading) Ltd – Building Services
