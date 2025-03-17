Royal Warrant for heritage contractor

DBR worked on the restoration of Big Ben

DBR has been granted a Royal Warrant in recognition of its longstanding provision of historic building conservation services to the Royal Household.

DBR is among the first royal warrant holders announced by King Charles III and Queen Camilla. To qualify, companies must have provided regular, direct, and high-quality services to the Royal Household for at least five years while also meeting sustainability standards.

DBR’s team of craftspeople and project managers have worked on some of the UK’s most significant heritage sites, including Buckingham Palace and the restoration of the Elizabeth Tower (Big Ben).

As a Royal Warrant holder, DBR has the right to display the Royal Arms, symbolising its commitment to the highest standards of historic building conservation.

DBR’s executive director Adrian Attwood said: “Receiving this Royal Warrant is more than an honour; it's a testament to the unwavering dedication, craftsmanship, and expertise of our entire team. We take immense pride in our role in preserving the UK’s built heritage – whether for the Royal Household, the Palace of Westminster, Blenheim Palace or any of the historic buildings we are privileged to work on. This recognition reinforces our commitment to excellence and our mission to protect and restore the nation’s landmark assets for future generations to cherish and enjoy."

Hundreds of companies hold Royal Warrants, from saddlers to vintners, from scaffolders to painters & decorators. JCB, Breedon, Howden, Huws Gray and John Deere are among the more well-known warrant holders from the construction industry.

Here are some others:

AC Beck & Son (Contracts) Ltd – Painting, Decorating and Building Services

AJ Charlton & Sons Ltd – Timber Merchants & Manufacturers of Timber Gates

AC Bacon Engineering Ltd – Manufacturer of Steel–Framed Buildings

Allen & Foxworthy Ltd – Scaffolding Contractor

Andy Spooner – Painters and Decorators

Apex Lift & Escalator Engineers Ltd – Manufacturers & Suppliers of Passenger Lifts

Brandshill Lighting Services – Supplier and Installer of Lighting Fittings & Allied Components

C&I Controls – Electrical and Mechanical Design and Installation

C Brewer & Sons Ltd – Decorators' Merchant

Calders & Grandidge (Boston) Ltd – Suppliers of Preserved Timber Fencing

Chas D Allflatt Ltd – Building Contractor

Chris Sopp Scaffolding Ltd – Scaffolding Contractor

Clow Group Ltd – Manufacturers of Access Equipment

Coventry Scaffolding Co (London) Ltd – Scaffold Contractor

Darenth Valley Building Services – Building Services & Maintenance Engineers

EV Bullen & Son Ltd – Electrical & Mechanical Engineers and Contractors

Eastern Foundry Lead Ltd – Lead Roofer

Eden Glaziers Ltd – Glazing Contractors

FG Alden Ltd – Building Services Engineers

Forsyth Floorings Ltd – Flooring Contractor

Genesis Lifts Ltd – Lift Engineers

Gilbert Gilkes & Gordon Ltd – Water Turbine Engineers

Holy Well Glass Ltd – Stained Glass Conservators

Hooker Roofing – Roofing Services

Hoval Ltd – Boiler Manufacturers & Engineers

IDCC Services Ltd – Building Services

James Cordiner & Son Ltd – Timber and Builders Merchant

JH & RR Mundy (Roofing Supplies) Ltd – Roofing Contractor

Jon Joy Plasterwork – Specialist Plasterers, Conservators & Restorers

KR Hannaford & Company Ltd – Bespoke Joinery and Refurbishment Services

KPC Building Services Ltd – Building Services

LW Burrows & Son Ltd – Underground Pipework Specialists

LG Harris & Co Ltd – Manufacturers of Paint Brushes and Painters Tools

Linde Material Handling (UK) Ltd – Manufacturers of Material Handling Equipment

Lowe & Oliver Ltd – Electrical and Mechanical Contractors

Mackenzie Plant – Road Sweeping Services

Mick George Ltd – Suppliers of Crushed & Graded Aggregates

Morgan Fire Protection Ltd – Fire Engineers

Moss & Co (Hammersmith) Ltd Timber Merchants

PJ & B Jones Ltd – Grounds Maintenance

P Bowyer Associates Ltd T/A Dyno–Rod East Anglia – Drainage Specialists

P Webb Roofing & Building Services Ltd – Roofing Services

Pattrick & Thompsons Ltd – Timber Merchants

Penny Engineering Ltd – Lifting Equipment Manufacturers and Engineers

RA & A Dumbarton – Painter and Decorator

Richard Irvin FM Ltd – Building Services Contractors

RT Machinery Ltd – Supply and Service of Ground Care Equipment

Rupert Harris Conservation Ltd – Conservators of Metalwork and Sculpture

Selectaglaze Ltd – Manufacturers of Secondary Glazing

Stoker Stock Fencing – Fencing Contractor

T&R Williamson – A division of Thomas Howse Ltd – Manufacturer of Coatings and Paints

Toro UK Ltd – Manufacturer of Hayter Horticultural Machinery

W Brown Roadworks Ltd – Road Maintenance Contractor

West and East Anglian Asbestos Removals (Contracts) Ltd – Management and Removal of Asbestos Bearing Materials

Worcester Bosch Group T/A Bosch Thermotechnology UK Ltd – Boiler Manufacturers

Worthy Builders (Reading) Ltd – Building Services

